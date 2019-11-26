UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Oman Counterpart Seek Political Solution To Yemen War - US State Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Oman Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah met at the State Department and reaffirmed that a only political solution can end the conflict and ensure peace in Yemen, the Department of State said in a readout on Monday.

"On Yemen, Secretary Pompeo and the Minister discussed the recent agreement between the Republic of Yemen government and the Southern Transition Council (STC), facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the readout said. "The Secretary and the Minister agreed that only a political solution would bring an end to the conflict and ensure peace, prosperity and security in Yemen.

"

The agreement attempts to patch up a rift between rival groups that are attempting to oust Houthi rebels that seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and much of western Yemen in 2014.

On November 5, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement that stipulates the return of Yemen's internationally recognized government to the port city of Aden, which was seized by STC forces in August.

The agreement also unifies the two sides' fighters under a central command and establishes a power-sharing government.

