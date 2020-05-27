Pompeo Pledges to Continue Helping Peru Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a phone call with Peruvian Foreign Minister Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra vowed Washington's support to the Latin American country in its efforts to fight the coronavirus, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Meza-Cuadra discussed US support for Peru as it faces the challenge of responding to and recovering from COVID-19, while also hosting nearly 900,000 Venezuelan refugees," Ortagus said. "The Secretary pledged to continue helping Peru meet COVID-19-related public health needs.

"

The Peruvian president announced Friday that the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus would be extended until the end of June.

This is the fifth extension of restrictions since the Andean nation went into lockdown in mid-March. The curfew will be shortened by an hour in least-affected provinces.

Peru has nearly 124,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 3,629, according to Johns Hopkins University.