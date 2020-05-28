UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Sanctioning 2 Leaders Of Iran Nuclear Enrichment Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pompeo Says US Sanctioning 2 Leaders of Iran Nuclear Enrichment Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a release on Wednesday that the United States has sanctioned two leaders of Iran's nuclear enrichment program.

"I am also announcing the designation of Majid Agha'i and Amjad Sazgar pursuant to E.O. [Executive Order]13382 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state pointed out that Sazgar is managing director of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization responsible for the industrial-scale production of uranium enrichment gas centrifuge machines.

"In 2019, Sazgar managed and supervised the installation of centrifuges at Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant. Through these activities, Sazgar has contributed to Iran's continued provocative and destabilizing expansion of its nuclear capabilities," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state added that "Agha'i has also been centrally involved in Iran's uranium enrichment centrifuge operations and is a manager in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran subsidiary responsible for research and development of advanced centrifuges."

