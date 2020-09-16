Pompeo Says US Will Return to UN to Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States will return to the United Nations in order to follow up on its attempts to re-impose sanctions against Iran and make the arms embargo on Tehran permanent next week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions, so that the arms embargo [on Iran] will become permanent, next week," Pompeo said.

The United States has sought to trigger the snapback sanctions mechanism under the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement after failing to pass a resolution at the UN Security Council to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo on Tehran.

The arms embargo is set to expire on October 19 as per the terms of the nuclear agreement.

On August 20, Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council, requesting that the snapback sanctions mechanism be invoked.

The majority of the UN Security Council members - including Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - have said they would not support the United States' because it unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the United States' failure to re-impose sanctions demonstrates Washington's isolation in the UN Security Council and in the middle East.