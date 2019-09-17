UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Tells Ukraine Counterpart US Backs Anti-Corruption Efforts - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Pompeo Tells Ukraine Counterpart US Backs Anti-Corruption Efforts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Ukraine's newly appointed foreign minister expressed the Trump administration's support for Kiev's efforts to tackle corruption, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Prystayko on his recent appointment and affirmed US support for Ukraine as it advances critical reforms to tackle corruption, strengthen the rule of law, and foster an economic environment that promotes competition and investment," Ortagus said.

Pompeo, she added, also expressed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Trump Kiev Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

14 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

14 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

14 minutes ago

At Least 9 Tourist Helicopters Make Emergency Land ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Says Pre-Attack Oil Deliveri ..

20 minutes ago

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti promote ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.