Pompeo Tells Ukraine Counterpart US Backs Anti-Corruption Efforts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Ukraine's newly appointed foreign minister expressed the Trump administration's support for Kiev's efforts to tackle corruption, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Prystayko on his recent appointment and affirmed US support for Ukraine as it advances critical reforms to tackle corruption, strengthen the rule of law, and foster an economic environment that promotes competition and investment," Ortagus said.

Pompeo, she added, also expressed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.