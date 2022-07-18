UrduPoint.com

Pop Art Sculptor Claes Oldenburg Dies Aged 93

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg dies aged 93

US-based pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg, known for his giant work depicting everyday objects such as lipstick and electric plugs, has died aged 93.

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :US-based pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg, known for his giant work depicting everyday objects such as lipstick and electric plugs, has died aged 93.

Oldenburg's sculpture was critically acclaimed and widely popular over his long career, often striking a lighthearted tone and seen by millions in open-air sites such as public squares.

Oldenburg was born in 1929 in Stockholm and moved to New York in 1956.

The Pace Gallery, which represented him, confirmed his death, hailing him as "one of the most radical artists of the 20th century (for) his inextricable role in the development of pop art.

" It said he had been recovering from a fall and passed away at his home and studio in New York.

Other monumental objects that Oldenburg sculpted include ice cream cones in New York, a clothespin in Philadelphia that marked the 1976 bicentennial of the US Declaration of Independence, and a cherry balanced on a spoon in Minneapolis.

"My intention is to make an everyday object that eludes definition," he was quoted as saying in The New York Times.

Related Topics

Century Died Oldenburg Stockholm Independence Minneapolis Philadelphia New York From Million

Recent Stories

Poland Demands EU Abandon Fines Over Rule of Law I ..

Poland Demands EU Abandon Fines Over Rule of Law Issue

56 seconds ago
 Dow IUNQ contest to be held on Aug 11

Dow IUNQ contest to be held on Aug 11

58 seconds ago
 US Army National Guard Troops to Train Ukrainian F ..

US Army National Guard Troops to Train Ukrainian Forces in Germany - Statement

1 minute ago
 Heatwave-hit Farnborough airshow basks in bumper B ..

Heatwave-hit Farnborough airshow basks in bumper Boeing order

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia's Gebreslase wins world women's marathon

Ethiopia's Gebreslase wins world women's marathon

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rejects Imran's al ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects Imran's allegations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.