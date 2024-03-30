Pope Francis Pulls Out Of Easter Event At Last Minute
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:41 AM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pope Francis pulled out of Friday's Way of the Cross ceremony at the last minute, with the Vatican saying he wanted to "preserve his health" ahead of other Easter events this weekend.
The 87-year-old's armchair had been set out on the hill facing the Colosseum in Rome, but was withdrawn as the announcement came just moments before the Good Friday ceremony.
"To preserve his health ahead of tomorrow's vigil and the Easter Sunday mass, Pope Francis will this evening follow the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum from the Santa Marta Residence," the Vatican said in a statement.
The pope missed last year's open-air ceremony, which took place shortly after he was released from three nights in hospital with bronchitis.
Francis last month caught what the Vatican called a "light flu" that caused him to cancel some events, and he has on several occasions since asked others to read his speeches.
Thousands of people had turned out for Friday evening's ceremony, many of them holding candles in their hand, in one of the highlights of Holy Week leading up to Easter.
For the first time since becoming pope, Francis himself wrote the texts to be read out at each of the 14 so-called Stations of the Cross, which symbolise Christ's journey from death sentence to crucifixion.
On Sunday, the Argentine is due to preside over the Easter mass in St Peter's Square in the Vatican before giving the "Urbi et Orbi" address.
Pope Francis, who had part of a lung removed in his youth, was forced to cancel a visit to COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai in December after a bout of flu-like symptoms.
The pontiff, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, has suffered a number of health issues in recent years, from knee and hip pain to an inflamed colon and hernia surgery last June.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
More Stories From World
-
Togo's contested constitution reform back in parliament for review7 minutes ago
-
Blackouts hit Ukraine regions after Russian air attack7 minutes ago
-
Collins looks to crown late-career revival against Rybakina7 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Houston Open scores7 minutes ago
-
Super Sinner destroys Medvedev to reach Miami final7 minutes ago
-
'Daunting task' - Cranes arrive to clear Baltimore bridge debris7 minutes ago
-
Senegal Constitutional Council confirms Faye as president-elect17 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League result17 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Machado urges international pressure over elections17 minutes ago
-
Macron tells Senegal president-elect France wants to 'intensify partnership'7 hours ago
-
Russia says attack foiled in south of country: agencies8 hours ago
-
Another US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘horrific’ support for Israel8 hours ago