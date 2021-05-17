UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Receives Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif In Vatican - Holy See

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pope Francis Receives Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Vatican - Holy See

Pope Francis met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Vatican on Monday, the Holy See said

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Pope Francis met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Vatican on Monday, the Holy See said.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed that the meeting took place at around 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT). The Vatican, however, did not disclose any details about the content of the talks. According to local sources, the situation in the middle East was most likely on the agenda.

During the Sunday Mass, the head of the Roman Catholic Church expressed deep concern over the growing tensions in the Middle East and warned that the ongoing violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip risks degenerating "into a spiral of death and destruction," with wounds to "fraternity and peaceful coexistence" that will be difficult to heal without an immediate return to dialogue.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day that he had held a phone conversation with the Roman pontiff, during which he told Pope Francis that "the addressees of the Israeli attacks were not only the Palestinians but all Muslims, Christians and all of humanity."

On Saturday, Zarif canceled his trip to Vienna due to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the Austrian foreign ministry raising the Israeli flag over their office buildings in a show of solidarity amid the armed hostilities on the Gaza Strip border. The top Iranian diplomat was scheduled for a two-day visit to Vienna as part of a broader European tour. The Iranian foreign minister was set to meet with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, to discuss the nuclear talks.

Related Topics

Israel Nuclear Gaza Visit Vienna Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday Church Muslim Christian All Top

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

51 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Swat

10 seconds ago

NPC observes black day against Israeli attack on m ..

11 seconds ago

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

13 seconds ago

Kharal urges people to preserve low virus positivi ..

16 seconds ago

British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitaria ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.