Poroshenko Advises Zelenskyy to Strike Good Rapport at Upcoming Meeting With Biden

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday advised his successor, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to establish a sincere and competent atmosphere when meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy departed for Washington, where he is supposed to have a face to face meeting with Biden on Wednesday. The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday but had to be postponed due to the US evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

"What should Zelenskyy focus on during his first personal contact with President Biden? The first, and, in my opinion, the most important thing is to create good rapport with the head of the White House. At least on the same level that was during my term. Only a competent, sincere, clear and productive position of true national leader, without raising one's voice, [and] questions like 'why is Ukraine still not in NATO?'" Poroshenko said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the former president, Zelenskyy should also confirm Kiev's desire to deepen the strategic ties and alliance with Washington, as well as find ways to involve the US in efforts to end the alleged "Russian aggression" in Donbas and counteract the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Obviously, Zelenskyy should bring from Washington tentative dates of US President Biden's visit to Ukraine, which will confirm that the meeting was a success," Poroshenko added.

Meanwhile, US House Armed Services Committee Chairman, Adam Smith, released a summary of his 2022 defense bill proposal today that includes $275 million for security assistance to Ukraine.