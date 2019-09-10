UrduPoint.com
Poroshenko Faces Lie Detector Amid Corruption Probes - Head Of Investigation Bureau

Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Poroshenko Faces Lie Detector Amid Corruption Probes - Head of Investigation Bureau

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko could be questioned with the use of a lie detector on Tuesday, Director of the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation Roman Truba has announced amid Poroshenko's repeated failure to appear for interrogation.

"Avoiding questioning ... is not a very effective scenario for a person who has nothing to hide and has something to say in his own defense," Truba wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the investigation bureau does not rule out using a polygraph during Poroshenko's next questioning.

Last week, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said that Poroshenko was involved in over a dozen probes.

Ukraine's former leader has already ignored two summoning notices sent by the investigation bureau. Poroshenko's lawyer Igor Golovan has insisted that the former president had failed to appear for questioning because he was too busy working in parliament.

Poroshenko is due to appear for questioning on Tuesday, on September 13, 18 and 27; as well as on October 3, according to Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Angelica Ivanova.

