MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Employees of Portuguese aircraft ground handling company Portway went on a three-day strike over pay on Friday, with the action likely to affect the work of airports in Lisbon Faro and Funchal , national media reported.

According to the Expresso newspaper, Portway employees who provide ground handling services to passengers went on strike to protest a wage freeze and demand more social benefits.

The National Union of Civil Aviation Workers, which unites Portway employees, also accused the company's owner, Vinci Group, of failing to comply with the terms of an agreement struck with the trade union in 2016.

The trade union now plans to hold a new strike from January 1 to late March. The boycott will concern overtime work and work at weekends.