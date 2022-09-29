UrduPoint.com

Power Supply In Cuba Restored By 5.8% Day After Hurricane - Generating Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Power Supply in Cuba Restored by 5.8% Day After Hurricane - Generating Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Repair work on power grids across Cuba following Hurricane Ian, which blacked the island out, allowed the commissioning of 224 megawatts of generating capacities, or 5.8% of the island's total power generation, Havana generating company Empresa Electrica said in a statement on Telegram.

"Restoration work... made it possible to provide electric power supply to some consumers in the provinces of Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Santi Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo... So far, 224 MW has been restored," the company said.

According to reports from generating companies from other provinces, the electricity service is not provided in the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila and Camaguey, and has been partly restored in Matanzas, Mayabeque and Holguin.

The total generating capacity of the Cuban energy sector, including stations that are out of order or under repair, is 3.82 gigawatts, the country's peak consumption is about 3 gigawatts. Repair crews, more than a day after the disaster, managed to put into operation about 5.8% of the island's generating facilities.

After the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Caribbean island was completely blacked out the day before, two people died in the province of Pinar del Rio. Over 50,000 people in the west and in the central part of the country were evacuated, serious damage was caused to agriculture in these regions.

Related Topics

Electricity Agriculture Company Died Ciego De Avila Cienfuegos Sancti Spiritus Las Tunas Matanzas Pinar Del Rio Camaguey Guantanamo Holguin Santiago De Cuba Havana Cuba From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

50 minutes ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

10 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

10 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.