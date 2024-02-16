Open Menu

Prabowo Leads Indonesia Race By Wide Margin With Half Votes Counted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Prabowo leads Indonesia race by wide margin with half votes counted

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the archipelago's presidential election by a wide margin, election commission results showed Friday, with 50 percent of votes counted.

The official result is not expected until late March but early indications all point to the 72-year-old ex-general being anointed successor to popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

With half the ballots now counted, Prabowo holds a commanding 56.89 percent of votes, more than double his nearest rival and enough for a first-round majority, the election commission's website showed.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan stood at 25.27 percent on Friday morning and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo had 17.84 percent of the vote.

"Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the KPU's official results," Prabowo wrote on Instagram late Thursday, referring to the general election commission.

The fiery populist on Wednesday claimed a "victory for all Indonesians" based on preliminary results by government-approved pollsters -- previously shown to be reliable -- that showed he was set for a first-round majority.

But both of his rivals said they would wait for the official result and have not conceded.

Prabowo needs more than 50 percent of the overall vote and at least a fifth of ballots cast in over half the country's 38 provinces to officially secure the presidency. Analysts say his win is almost assured.

The former general said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had called to congratulate him, as well as the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in his Instagram post, which showed him with a phone held to his ear.

But the United States has been more cautious, only congratulating the Indonesian people on the election's "robust turnout" in a statement that did not mention Prabowo's name.

Jokowi, as the incumbent leader is popularly known, told reporters Thursday he had met with Prabowo the previous evening to offer his "congratulations".

He had been accused by some observers of backing his former rival and defence chief's campaign in a bid to install a political dynasty before leaving office.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Defence Minister Governor Sri Lanka Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Jakarta Singapore United States Malaysia Joko Widodo March God Post All Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

13 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

13 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

13 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

13 hours ago
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

13 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

13 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

13 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

13 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

13 hours ago

More Stories From World