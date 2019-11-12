UrduPoint.com
Prague Mothers Urge Czech Interior Minister To Accept Migrant Children Stranded In Greece

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Prague Mothers Urge Czech Interior Minister to Accept Migrant Children Stranded in Greece

Prague Mothers, a civic activist association, urged the Czech interior minister on Tuesday to let underage migrants be resettled to the republic from Greek refugee shelters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Prague Mothers, a civic activist association, urged the Czech interior minister on Tuesday to let underage migrants be resettled to the republic from Greek refugee shelters.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said last week he had received a letter from his Greek counterpart, asking him to take in 40 minors stranded in Greek camps, but ignored it.

"As we enjoy a high standard of living in a democratic regime we can and must save at least a few children from war zones," Prague Mothers said in a statement, signed by 100 people.

They said it was Hamacek's duty to let Czech humanitarian organizations and private activists take care of these children.

Hamacek said earlier he saw no point in bringing in "17-year-olds with no prospect of receiving a residence permit" when Athens was getting "billions in EU aid" to process migrants and keep its border shut.

