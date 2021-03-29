UrduPoint.com
President Of Egypt Says Operation To Unblock Suez Canal Successfully Ended

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:54 PM

President of Egypt Says Operation to Unblock Suez Canal Successfully Ended

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday that an operation to refloat giant container ship Ever Given that was stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal has successfully ended

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday that an operation to refloat giant container ship Ever Given that was stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal has successfully ended.

"The Egyptians today have reached success by ending the crisis over the grounded ship in the Suez Canal, despite enormous technical difficulties in various aspects of the operation," Sisi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik that the vessel had been brought afloat and was being moved back into the navigation canal. The source in the Suez Canal administration assured that Ever Given was afloat, with its engines running.

