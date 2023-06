President of Equatorial Guinea to Visit Russia on June 27 - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will visit Russia on June 27, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The visit of the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Mbasogo, is scheduled for June 27," Ushakov told a briefing.

Mbasogo will also take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, Ushakov added.