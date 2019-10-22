UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Turkish Operation, Creation Of Safe Zone In Northern Syria

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Turkish Operation, Creation of Safe Zone in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will receive his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Russian resort city of Sochi and discuss with him recent developments in Syria.

The Turkish military operation against the Kurdish militia in northeastern Syria will be a key topic on the agenda of the negotiations.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the leaders will focus on the task of ensuring the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, fighting the remaining terrorist groups and promoting the peace progress via holding the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

On Friday, Erdogan said that he would discuss with Putin creation of a safe zone along the Syrian-Turkish border, which will be 32 kilometers (20 miles) wide and 444 kilometers long.

The Turkish president also expressed a wish to reach an agreement with Russia on possible withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

One more topic of the talks will be the 120-hour ceasefire agreement, which expires on Tuesday. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday that the further developments in Syria would be a subject to discussions.

According to Peskov, the leaders will also touch upon the bilateral relations.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring in northeaster Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe. On Thursday, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Condemnation Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Sochi Manbij Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

26 minutes ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

54 minutes ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

2 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.