Prince Harry Loses Lawsuit on Right to Police Protection in UK - Ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Prince Harry lost a lawsuit to challenge the Home Office's decision that bans him from using police protection while in the United Kingdom.

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, judge Justice Chamberlain refused the prince permission to bring a second challenge.

"RAVEC (the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures) did not say that it would be contrary to the public interest to allow wealthy individuals to pay for any police services. It can be taken to have understood that section 25(1), to which it referred, expressly envisages payment for some such services.

Its reasoning was narrowly confined to the protective security services that fall within its remit," the judgment read.

Harry was stripped of his taxpayer-funded security detail after he and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America.

In March 2021, Harry and Meghan gave a controversial interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, putting pressure on them, and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.