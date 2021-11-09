UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Princess of Monaco Reunites With Family After Lengthy Stay in South Africa Due to Illness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Princess Charlene of Monaco, who could not leave South Africa for around eight months due to illness, has finally returned home, the country's media reported on Monday.

At the Nice airport, where the Princess arrived by private jet from South Africa's Durban, she met with her husband, Prince Albert II, and their two children, according to the Monaco Matin newspaper.

After the reunion, the family headed to the palace, the newspaper noted.

"Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong !!" Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram, where she posted a photo with her family.

During a trip to her homeland of South Africa in spring, Princess Charlene developed a sinus infection and her doctors advised her to stay until she got better. During her time in the African country, the 43-year-old princess had to undergo several serious surgeries.

