Production of new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy starts in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A production line of new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy electrode materials has been put into operation in China, said a report by the Science and Technology Daily.

The production line, located in the Baotou Rare Earth Research and Development Center under the Chinese academy of Sciences, was built with independent intellectual property rights.

The line produces a new type of hydrogen storage alloy, a key material for nickel metal hydride power batteries, for supply to domestic battery companies.

Compared with traditional substances, the new material has a higher hydrogen storage capacity of 30 percent. It is also more safe and can be used at a temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius, the report said.

Due to the advantages of safety, higher capacity and low temperature resistance, the new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy electrodes can be widely used in hybrid car batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.