UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Of New Rare Earth Hydrogen Storage Alloy Starts In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Production of new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy starts in China

A production line of new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy electrode materials has been put into operation in China, said a report by the Science and Technology Daily

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A production line of new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy electrode materials has been put into operation in China, said a report by the Science and Technology Daily.

The production line, located in the Baotou Rare Earth Research and Development Center under the Chinese academy of Sciences, was built with independent intellectual property rights.

The line produces a new type of hydrogen storage alloy, a key material for nickel metal hydride power batteries, for supply to domestic battery companies.

Compared with traditional substances, the new material has a higher hydrogen storage capacity of 30 percent. It is also more safe and can be used at a temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius, the report said.

Due to the advantages of safety, higher capacity and low temperature resistance, the new rare earth hydrogen storage alloy electrodes can be widely used in hybrid car batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

Related Topics

Technology China Car Baotou

Recent Stories

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates ..

25 minutes ago

Prigozhin Offers Legal Aid to Omsk Hospital to Def ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports new daily record of COVID-19 infec ..

2 minutes ago

New, tougher virus restrictions to be applied in L ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia reports trade surplus for 5th straight m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.