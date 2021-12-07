Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The proposed text of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), released on Tuesday, does not include any sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.

Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this month said that he would stop blocking confirmation votes for Biden administration appointees in exchange for a vote to add sanctions over Nord Stream 2 to the NDAA.

The newest version of the defense spending legislation will still have to pass both the House and Senate to make it to Biden's desk.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators have to make a decision on certification by January 2022.