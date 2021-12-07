UrduPoint.com

Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The proposed text of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), released on Tuesday, does not include any sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.

Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this month said that he would stop blocking confirmation votes for Biden administration appointees in exchange for a vote to add sanctions over Nord Stream 2 to the NDAA.

The newest version of the defense spending legislation will still have to pass both the House and Senate to make it to Biden's desk.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators have to make a decision on certification by January 2022.

Related Topics

Senate Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote German Germany Nord January February September Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

41 minutes ago
 Locals protest against continued suspension of ele ..

Locals protest against continued suspension of electricity in Srinagar area

3 minutes ago
 We have to eradicate menace of corruption from soc ..

We have to eradicate menace of corruption from society.: Muneer

3 minutes ago
 Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm f ..

CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm for a month: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing com ..

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.