Prosecutor's Office Seeks To Lift Immunity Of Former Prime Minister Borissov - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Sofia City Prosecutor's Office proposed to Bulgarian General Prosecutor Ivan Geshev to submit a reasoned request to the country's parliament to authorize the prosecution of Boyko Borissov, the former prime minister and the leader of the GERB party, Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday.

The motion was prepared in connection with pre-trial proceedings, known in media as "Barcelonagate," Borissov had provided third parties with illegally acquired funds for the purchase and rental of real estate abroad, the Bulgarian National Television said, referring to the Prosecutor's Office announcement.

Borissov is being investigated by the Catalan police in connection with money laundering. He is suspected of buying property in Barcelona worth 4 million Euros ($4.29 million) for a Bulgarian model, Borislava Yovchev.

The former prime minister denied having ever bought property in Spain.

