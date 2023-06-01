UrduPoint.com

Protester Aggressiveness Near Russian Embassy In Canada 'Increasing' - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Protester Aggressiveness Near Russian Embassy in Canada 'Increasing' - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The aggressive behavior by protesters near the Russian embassy in Ottawa has increased but the Canadian authorities have not taken any measures to strengthen security, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We note the increasing aggressiveness of a number of protesters near the embassy, who insult our employees, family members, children, when they leave and enter the embassy," Stepanov said. "They try to create obstacles for the movement of our vehicles, which threatens to cause an accident on a busy street near the embassy."

