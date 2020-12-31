Protesters Clash With Police Near Athens Over Extension of COVID Restrictions - Reports

A decision to extend lockdown measures until January 6 in the Aspropyrgos municipality near Athens was met with protests of COVID dissidents who clashed with the police on Wednesday, the media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) A decision to extend lockdown measures until January 6 in the Aspropyrgos municipality near Athens was met with protests of COVID dissidents who clashed with the police on Wednesday, the media reported on Thursday.

A full lockdown in Aspropyrgos and two other municipalities in Greece's Attica region, namely Elefsina and Mandra, was imposed for one week on December 17. Since then, the authorities have extended restrictions several times and now the deadline is set for January 6.

According to the local aspropyrgosnews.gr news outlet, СOVID dissidents gathered in the Gorica area of Aspropyrgos for a peaceful demonstration which was broadcast live on a local tv channel, and then some protesters started to throw Molotov cocktails at the police.

The police responded with tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd, the newspaper reported, adding that approximately 100 people took part in clashes with the police.