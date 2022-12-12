MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Protesters in the Peruvian city of Andahuaylas have seized the airport and set fire to part of the terminals, the Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) said.

Mass protests are taking place across Peru with demonstrators demanding the immediate holding of elections and the resignation of the new president, Dina Boluarte.

On Sunday, protesters at Andahuaylas airport "set fire to the transmitter room, fuel room, encircling the air terminal with acts of violence, where 50 members of the Peruvian National Police and company employees were located," CORPAC said in a statement.

The airport was forced to suspend work out of security concerns, CORPAC said.

Peru's Congress impeached President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Several corruption cases have been opened against Castillo, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.