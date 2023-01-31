(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Sputnik that he would not predict when the republic could be liberated, but that Russia's special military operation would definitely end in victory.

Earlier, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apty Alaudinov said the DPR could be completely liberated in the next 30 to 45 days, adding that the Russian Armed Forces were advancing in all directions.

"I will not predict the exact dates. I can only say that the special military operation will certainly end with our victory, it cannot be otherwise," Pushilin said when asked when the DPR would be liberated.