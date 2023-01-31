UrduPoint.com

Pushilin About DPR's Liberation: Special Operation Will Definitely End In Russia's Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Pushilin About DPR's Liberation: Special Operation Will Definitely End in Russia's Victory

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Sputnik that he would not predict when the republic could be liberated, but that Russia's special military operation would definitely end in victory.

Earlier, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apty Alaudinov said the DPR could be completely liberated in the next 30 to 45 days, adding that the Russian Armed Forces were advancing in all directions.

"I will not predict the exact dates. I can only say that the special military operation will certainly end with our victory, it cannot be otherwise," Pushilin said when asked when the DPR would be liberated.

Related Topics

Russia Donetsk All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

4 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

6 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

6 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

6 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.