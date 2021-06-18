UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Discussed Belarus In Context Of Respect For National Sovereignty - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:16 PM

Putin, Biden Discussed Belarus in Context of Respect for National Sovereignty - Lavrov

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed Belarus at their recent summit in Geneva in the context of respect for national sovereignty and international law compliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed Belarus at their recent summit in Geneva in the context of respect for national sovereignty and international law compliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"They touched upon Belarus, I would say, it was discussed not as as separate topic but in the context of a conceptual discussion ... They admitted that every country has its history, its culture, its traditions and values that should be at least accepted, if not respected," Lavrov said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

