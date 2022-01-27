Putin, Biden to Decide on Future Contacts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will decide whether and when they need to talk after the upcoming working contacts between their countries, Putin's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Contacts at the working level will most likely continue and then the presidents will decide whether they need to keep talking and, if yes, then when," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.