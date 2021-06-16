UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden To Have Opportunity To Find Solutions To Key Issues - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Putin, Biden to Have Opportunity to Find Solutions to Key Issues - Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will have the opportunity to find solutions to key issues during the Wednesday summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will have the opportunity to find solutions to key issues during the Wednesday summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We have a long agenda, the summit is long. I am sure that the leaders will have the opportunity to fully exchange assessments and, I hope, find solutions on key issues for our countries and the international community, especially in the field of security," Ryabkov said.

