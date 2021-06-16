Putin, Biden to Have Opportunity to Find Solutions to Key Issues - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will have the opportunity to find solutions to key issues during the Wednesday summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We have a long agenda, the summit is long. I am sure that the leaders will have the opportunity to fully exchange assessments and, I hope, find solutions on key issues for our countries and the international community, especially in the field of security," Ryabkov said.