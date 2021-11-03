UrduPoint.com

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev briefed President Vladimir Putin about his meeting with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Patrushev met with Burns in Moscow on Tuesday. The CIA chief also held a meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin.

"Of course. He (Patrushev) briefed (the president). Important contacts with the heads of our special services, therefore, of course, the president receives all the necessary reports," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman noted the importance of Russia-US dialogue on sensitive issues.

"Of course, dialogue at this level and dialogue on such sensitive issues is extremely important for bilateral relations and for the exchange of views on the problems that we have," Peskov said, adding that bilateral relations and international issues were discussed during the meeting.

The spokesman also said that Kremlin will announce if Putin meets with the CIA chief in Moscow.

