Putin Calls His Meeting With Biden 'Open, Constructive'

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his recent online meeting with US President Joe Biden was "open and constructive".

"The conversation was open, substantive and constructive ... We have the opportunity to continue this dialogue, it seems to me ... this is the most important thing," Putin said during a press conference.