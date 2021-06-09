UrduPoint.com
Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill On Indigenous Peoples

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:21 PM

Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill on Indigenous Peoples

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he has a negative attitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's idea to remove Russians from the list of Ukraine's indigenous peoples

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he has a negative attitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's idea to remove Russians from the list of Ukraine's indigenous peoples.

Last month, Zelenskyy submitted to the Ukrainian parliament a bill outlining the rights of the indigenous peoples.

Despite historical facts to the contrary, the draft legislation, which was marked as "urgent," does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.

"Of course, negative, what else it could be," Putin said, asked about his attitude to the Ukrainian leader's initiative.

