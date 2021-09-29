Putin, Erdogan to Hold Face-to-Face Talks, Working Breakfast on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold face-to-face negotiations, which will be followed by a working breakfast," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold face-to-face negotiations, which will be followed by a working breakfast," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The talks are planned to be held in the face-to-face format, with the participation of interpreters. The two presidents will hold negotiations and then continue communication at a working breakfast," Peskov told reporters.

Putin's meeting with Erdogan de facto means the end of his self-isolation, the spokesman added.