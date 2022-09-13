UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Moscow's concerns regarding exports of Ukrainian grain to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Moscow's concerns regarding exports of Ukrainian grain to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"When exchanging views on the implementation of the grain deal concluded on July 22 in Istanbul, Vladimir Putin emphasized its package nature, clarified the essence of concerns over the unbalanced geography of sea deliveries of Ukrainian grain, only a small part of which goes to the poorest countries," the Kremlin said.

