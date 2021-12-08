Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that, hopefully, Greece will support Russia's bid for hosting Expo-2030

"During the negotiations, I expressed the hope that Greece will support our bid, Moscow's bid to host the world universal exhibition Expo-2030," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.