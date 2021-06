WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview published Monday, dubbed NATO as a relic of the Cold War era.

"As far as NATO, I have said on many occasions, this is a Cold War relic. It's something that was born in the Cold War era," Putin said in an interview with NBC. "I'm not sure why it still continues to exist."