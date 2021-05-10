Putin, Lukashenko Agree to Meet Soon - Belarusian Presidency

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed in a Sunday phone call to hold a meeting soon, the Belarusian presidency said.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed joint events scheduled for the coming months.

.. The presidents agreed to meet in the near future and discuss problems faced by their countries," a statement read.

The two leaders also discussed internal challenges and the wider region, as well as Ukraine and its close relationship with the US-led NATO.