Putin, Lukashenko To Focus On Energy, Integration At Upcoming Talks - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Focus on Energy, Integration at Upcoming Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss joint energy projects and integration at their talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Friday, the Kremlin announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss joint energy projects and integration at their talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Friday, the Kremlin announced.

"On May 28, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sochi. Pressing issues related to further development of the bilateral relations; implementation of joint projects in trade, the economy, energy, culture and humanitarian sphere; and promotion of integration within the Union State will be on the agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

More Stories From World

