Putin Orders Allocating $127.6Mln to Russian Regions to Assist COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Wednesday that 10 billion rubles ($127.6 million) be allocated immediately to Russian regions to assist their coronavirus response.

"As for assistance to the regions, I know that the 10 billion rubles sum has been practically agreed upon, it should be done and it should be done right now ... I am now talking about regional assistance, the money should be allocated for transport services for those in need, for purchasing personal protective gear, for improving the material and technical fitting, for testing, for the fight against COVID exactly, not some other goals," Putin told the Russian cabinet.

The president announced that the Russian government made a decision to provide coronavirus patients with mild symptoms, who could be treated outside hospitals, with free medications.

"The government has already discussed this problem and now it has made a decision to provide our citizens, people [with mild symptoms] who need this help, with free medications and therefore enable them to receive treatment in the in the outpatient setting," Putin said.