Putin Plans to Visit Turkey, But Not in Near Future - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will use Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkey, but there are no such plans for the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported that Erdogan has invited Putin to Turkey for a working meeting, with the visit expected in the coming days. Peskov later said that no such preparations are underway.

"Indeed, Vladimir Putin has a valid invitation to visit Turkey, and he said that he would definitely use this invitation. The dates of such a visit will be agreed, but there are no agreements for the near future," Peskov told reporters.