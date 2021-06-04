UrduPoint.com
Putin Rejects Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia would not be compulsory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia would not be compulsory.

"We are ready to give anyone who wants it an opportunity [to be vaccinated]. We will not make anyone [get a shot]. Encouragement is what can and should be done.

It is probably the best thing," he said.

Putin, who spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, said that the government should focus on explaining to Russians why vaccination matters.

The economic forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.

