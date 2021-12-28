UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Gamaleya Study Showed Sputnik V Neutralizes Omicron

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin Says Gamaleya Study Showed Sputnik V Neutralizes Omicron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Gamaleya research institute informed him about a study that showed that the Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I spoke with the head of the Gameleya institute, they conducted a study, and Sputnik V will definitely neutralize the new omicron variant," Putin said during the ongoing informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

15 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of K ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of Korea

30 minutes ago
 Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerhead ..

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

5 minutes ago
 KP to set up air quality monitoring stations in ma ..

KP to set up air quality monitoring stations in major cities

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches crackdown against pilferers of gas

SNGPL launches crackdown against pilferers of gas

14 minutes ago
 Pak-China TVTI at Gwadar to be functional from Jan ..

Pak-China TVTI at Gwadar to be functional from January

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.