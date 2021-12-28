Putin Says Gamaleya Study Showed Sputnik V Neutralizes Omicron
Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Gamaleya research institute informed him about a study that showed that the Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the Omicron coronavirus variant.
"I spoke with the head of the Gameleya institute, they conducted a study, and Sputnik V will definitely neutralize the new omicron variant," Putin said during the ongoing informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.