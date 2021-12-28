Putin Says Gamaleya Study Showed Sputnik V Neutralizes Omicron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Gamaleya research institute informed him about a study that showed that the Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I spoke with the head of the Gameleya institute, they conducted a study, and Sputnik V will definitely neutralize the new omicron variant," Putin said during the ongoing informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.