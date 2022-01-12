UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Has Two Weeks To Prepare For Omicron Wave

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin says Russia has two weeks to prepare for Omicron wave

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia had two weeks to prepare for a fresh wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant after the WHO warned of a surge in Europe

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia had two weeks to prepare for a fresh wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant after the WHO warned of a surge in Europe.

Russia has lifted nearly all the restrictions designed to limit new cases, despite an increasing caseload and growing Omicron infections. It is currently the worst-hit country in Europe in terms of virus-related deaths.

"We see what is happening in the world," the Russian leader told a meeting of cabinet ministers Wednesday. "We have at least a couple of weeks to prepare." Regional and Federal authorities should take steps with businesses to limit the impact of the new variant, he added.

The country found itself in an "extremely difficult situation", said Putin.

He urged Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to increase domestic vaccination rates, including with Russia's Sputnik-V, which the Kremlin chief said was "perhaps more efficient" that other vaccines used globally.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned that more than half of people in Europe would likely catch Omicron by March.

Russia has only recently emerged from a deadly wave of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Russia's statistics agency said in December that some 87,000 people had died from the coronavirus in November alone, bringing the country's total pandemic related deaths to more than 600,000 -- nearly twice the official figure given by a government Covid website.

There is widespread vaccine scepticism in Russia.

Even with several domestically produced jabs available for free for months now, fewer than half of Russia's population of 146 million have been inoculated, according to a government tally Wednesday.

Following a strict -- but brief -- national lockdown in the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has held back on introducing measures to restrain the virus in the hopes of protecting its struggling economy.

The pandemic is also driving a demographic crisis in Russia. In 2020, the population shrank by 510,000 people -- the sharpest decline in 15 years, Rosstat calculated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Europe Died Vladimir Putin March November December 2020 All From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Following Developments in Mali with Concern af ..

OIC Following Developments in Mali with Concern after ECOWAS Summit

48 seconds ago
 PSG postpone Qatar camp over France's Covid situat ..

PSG postpone Qatar camp over France's Covid situation

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NATO Membership Currently Not on Agenda ..

Ukraine's NATO Membership Currently Not on Agenda - Berlin

6 minutes ago
 New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in Chin ..

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

23 minutes ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

24 minutes ago
 Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports ..

Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.