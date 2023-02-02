The main task of Russia is to create conditions for the preservation of the country, to create all the conditions for its development and strengthening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The main task of Russia is to create conditions for the preservation of the country, to create all the conditions for its development and strengthening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia, to create conditions for its progressive development, for its strengthening," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of public patriotic and youth organizations.

He stressed that this task would be solved.

"But one of the components of the work to achieve this common goal is, of course, the revival, the preservation of historical memory," the head of state concluded.