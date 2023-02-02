UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia's Main Task Creation Of Conditions For Country's Preservation

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Putin Says Russia's Main Task Creation of Conditions for Country's Preservation

The main task of Russia is to create conditions for the preservation of the country, to create all the conditions for its development and strengthening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The main task of Russia is to create conditions for the preservation of the country, to create all the conditions for its development and strengthening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia, to create conditions for its progressive development, for its strengthening," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of public patriotic and youth organizations.

He stressed that this task would be solved.

"But one of the components of the work to achieve this common goal is, of course, the revival, the preservation of historical memory," the head of state concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

17 minutes ago
 Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price sky ..

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites I ..

14 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Tr ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip to Visit Taiwan

14 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on U ..

UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on Ukraine February 24 - Spokesper ..

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matte ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.