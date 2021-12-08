Putin Should Not Invade Ukraine If Wants to See Gas Flow Through Nord Stream 2 - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia should not invade Ukraine if President Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday during a press conference.

"When it comes to Nord Stream 2, the fact is that gas is not currently flowing through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which means it's not operating, which means that it's not leverage for Putin. Indeed, it is leverage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Putin held a virtual call with US President Joe Biden earlier on Tuesday, during which the two leaders discussed issues including the situation in Ukraine, strategic stability, and Iran.