UrduPoint.com

Putin Should Not Invade Ukraine If Wants To See Gas Flow Through Nord Stream 2 - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Putin Should Not Invade Ukraine If Wants to See Gas Flow Through Nord Stream 2 - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia should not invade Ukraine if President Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday during a press conference.

"When it comes to Nord Stream 2, the fact is that gas is not currently flowing through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which means it's not operating, which means that it's not leverage for Putin. Indeed, it is leverage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Putin held a virtual call with US President Joe Biden earlier on Tuesday, during which the two leaders discussed issues including the situation in Ukraine, strategic stability, and Iran.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia White House Nord Vladimir Putin May Gas

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

30 minutes ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.