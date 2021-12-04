UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Videoconference With IFRC President On Sunday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:42 PM

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online conversation this Sunday with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, the presidential office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online conversation this Sunday with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, the presidential office said on Saturday.

"On December 5, Vladimir Putin will meet via a videoconference with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Francesco Rocca," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidential office did not elaborate on the agenda of the talks.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December Sunday

Recent Stories

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

4 minutes ago
 Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purcha ..

Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purchase rate

4 minutes ago
 French right chooses Paris region chief to challen ..

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

7 minutes ago
 Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning f ..

Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning for provision of basic amenitie ..

7 minutes ago
 Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

7 minutes ago
 15 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

15 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.