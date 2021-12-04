Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online conversation this Sunday with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, the presidential office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online conversation this Sunday with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, the presidential office said on Saturday.

"On December 5, Vladimir Putin will meet via a videoconference with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Francesco Rocca," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidential office did not elaborate on the agenda of the talks.