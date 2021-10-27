Putin to Meet With Finnish President on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, during his visit to Russia this Friday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"On October 29, 2021, negotiations will be held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, who will come to Russia on a working visit," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides will discuss cooperation in political, trade and humanitarian fields, as well as international issues.