Putin To Stay In Self-Isolation For At Least 1 Week - Kremlin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will stay on self-isolation for at least one week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It will last for a certain number of days... I think it will be at least a week, at least, but I cannot tell you the exact number of days," Peskov told reporters.