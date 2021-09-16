UrduPoint.com

Putin To Stay In Self-Isolation For At Least 1 Week - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:24 PM

Putin to Stay in Self-Isolation for At Least 1 Week - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will stay on self-isolation for at least one week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will stay on self-isolation for at least one week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It will last for a certain number of days... I think it will be at least a week, at least, but I cannot tell you the exact number of days," Peskov told reporters.

