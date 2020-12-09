Putin Warns Against Recreating Food Shortages of Late USSR, Calls for Affordable Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, at a meeting with the government ministers, that it was important to make sure not only to have enough food on the internal market but to make it affordable.

"Let's make sure that we do not have the same situation as in the Soviet Union," Putin said, after listening to the minister of agriculture.

"They used to say, 'The Soviet Union has everything. There's just not enough of it for everyone.' Back then, there was not enough of things because of the deficit, while now people may not have enough money to buy the goods at the prices that we are seeing on the market. We will get to that, at the next meeting. But this is the issue that needs a particular attention," the president said.