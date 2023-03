Putin, Xi Start Talks in Expanded Format in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping started talks in an expanded format in the Kremlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping started talks in an expanded format in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the leaders held talks in a narrow format, that also included from the Russian side Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aides Maxim Oreshkin and Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev, and Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov.

The expanded format will now also include Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.